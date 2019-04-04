Rotherham United manager Warne 'flattered' at QPR link

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne says he is 'flattered' at being linked with the vacant Queen's Park Rangers job.

Reports have suggested that the 46-year-old is under consideration alongside several other names including Lee Bowyer and Tim Sherwood for the vacant position at Loftus Road following the sacking of Steve McClaren.

With funds limited at Loftus Road, QPR are on the look-out for someone who can work within a restricted budget, with Warne having impressed many in football with his work at Rotherham, operating within tight financial parameters.

Warne, whose side triumphed at QPR last month, said: "I am flattered, I think that this season - although I understand the league position we are in, the lads have got a lot of credit for the way we have played and the way we have tried to be competitive and a few of them have got international call-ups, which is great for them.

"I personally think if you are linked to a club, people outside the club or the betting public think you are doing a good job so, I take it as a massive compliment if I am linked to the job.

"I cannot say if I am, because no one has spoken to me. I just think it is testament to my staff and all they have achieved if a Rotherham manager in the bottom three is linked with a job at QPR. I am quite flattered for everyone at the club.

"My relationship with the owner here is great, I would like to think the chairman sees that and have a wry smile that he might have employed the right person and he might feel a bit vindicated, that is the way I see it. I wouldn't look to use it as an edge or anything."