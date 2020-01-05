Rotherham United - not cheated by Hull City, not robbed, just devastated

ROTHERHAM United manager Paul Warne conceded his players were “absolutely devastated” after losing their FA Cup tie against Hull City in injury-time.

READ MORE - Dave Craven’s analysis from the New York Stadium

Michael Smith celebrates scoring the Millers' equaliser.' (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Tom Eaves’ ‘93rd-minute’ winner denied the gutsy League One side a replay.

But hosts Rotherham had also earlier been 2-1 up against their Championship opponents despite being down to 10 men for more than an hour following Adam Thompson’s red-card for a rash tackle.

Warne said: “I really enjoyed it. We showed them too much respect in the first 10 minutes but after that our boys were excellent.

“We worked really hard and created some really good chances in that first half.

We were just unfortunate on the back of a couple of decisions I believe were wrong. Paul Warne

“To play 65 minutes with 10 men was never going to be easy.

“I don’t think we were robbed or cheated – that’s not fair – but we were just unfortunate on the back of a couple of decisions I believe were wrong.

“It was like we were waiting for VAR to give us a decision on their second goal.

“I think the ref believes something was amiss and I reckon he was on the edge to change it but he has to go with what he’s told by his people.

“That was a massive turning point in the game.”

Rotherham felt there was an offside in the build-up to that second goal of Eaves’ hat-trick.

Warne added: “Then for them to nick it late on was a killer blow for my team and they are absolutely devastated.

“I just don’t think their performance and effort was worthy of a defeat.

“I had no complaint with the sending off but I’ll leave the ground really proud of my lads.”