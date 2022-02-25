Rotherham United: Paul Warne in no rush to bring back defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green, who has impressed all and sundry at the club after joining on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, has been sidelined since picking up the injury in the win at Crewe in late January.

He has now returned to training while Mickel Miller is also on the comeback trail, although a little bit further behind Edmonds-Green.

Speaking ahead of the League One trip to Plymouth, Warne said: “REG would be (available) if I needed him, but I don’t, which is as nice as I can put it.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: PA.

“I think he needs a few more days under his belt. It would be remiss of me to throw him back in, but if I did have sufficient injuries, I could stick him on the bench. But it is a risk I don’t need to take.”

Six points clear at the League One summit and boasting seven wins out of their last eight league matches, Rotherham face a fifth-placed Argyle side who Warne expects to be firmly in the mix for a play-off spot come season’s end – despite their credentials still being knocked by some observers.

Warne, who is not one of them, said: “They are a good football side and have really been consistent over the season.

“I remember a few years ago when Shrewsbury were at the top with Hursty (Paul Hurst) and everyone was thinking they’d fade away and I remember that snobbery about Hursty and the Shrews.