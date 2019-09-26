Rotherham United: Paul Warne responds to calls for French winger Julien Lamy to be given his chance

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has explained why Julien Lamy has yet to make his Millers bow.

The 19-year-old French winger signed a one-year deal in the summer after impressing on trial only to then get injured during pre-season.

Lamy has been named on the bench in Rotherham’s last four games but is still to make it onto the pitch - much to the bemusement of some Millers fans.

Warne was asked about Lamy ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

He said: “Julien took a severe leg injury in the summer. He played against Parkgate and hasn’t been fully fit yet.

“Obviously it’s my decision and I’m not going to divulge every detail on every player I have.

“That’s not fair, but I’ll only put the players on who are physically and mentally ready to play and in the game situation that is suited to them.

“I didn’t think it would suit Julien to come on in any of the games.

“Possibly if we’d beaten Bolton 6-1 the Saturday just gone maybe I’d have put him on for the last 15 minutes but that was a couple of weeks ago and he was nowhere near fit enough.

“He’s still not fit enough really, but I don’t want to go to a game with only 14 fit and do that old managerial classic of ‘feel sorry for me, I’ve got loads of injuries’.

“I try and fill the bench, so if nothing else they’re around the squad and know what’s expected of them when they do play.

“Sometimes I might have someone on the bench who isn’t even fit to play but that’s my prerogative.”

He added: “I really like wingers, and I really like wingers who can go past people and cross the ball.

“When Julien is all of them he will get an opportunity to play.

“Unfortunately for all fans, I have the better view. I see him every single day. I work with him, I know how he’s feeling and where he’s at.

“We were hoping he’d play in a reserve game this week and that would push him on.

“But I’ve got some really good players at this club so it’s disrespectful to them if I think Julien’s the answer to all the questions of the fans.”

Matt Olosunde trained today and is in contention to return to the side this weekend.

Kyle Vassell, Chiedozie Ogbene and Adam Thompson have all been pencilled in to make their comebacks against Doncaster Rovers in the Leasing.com Trophy on October 8.