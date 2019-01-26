Rotherham United ratings against Leeds United

Have your say

HERE is how Rotherham United's players fared in today's Yorkshire derby with Leeds United.

Rotherham United

Marek Rodak: Quiet first half, but will not have been happy with the visitors' leveller, which did not paint him and Robertson in a good light. 6

Billy Jones: Experienced display after being brought in for Zak Vyner. Committed and organised. 7

Sean Raggett: Dominant at the back and won his fair share of challenges. 7

Clark Robertson: Cool and authoritative, ahead of his blopper which led to Leeds's equaliser, which will haunt him. Big moment. Booked. 6

Joe Mattock. Clarke got no change out of hand whatsoever. A display of maturity and know-how. 8

Semi Ajayi. Netted an absolute screamer and was on-message in his midfield duties. 7

Anthony Forde. Worked his backside off and helped out defensively too. A hive of industry. 7

Will Vaulks, At the heartbeat for the Millers. Went close with fine strike in the second half and won plenty of second balls. 7

Richie Towell. Harassed Leeds continually and played a part in the build-up to Ajayi's strike. 7

Jon Taylor. Non-stop energy from the winger and put in a real shift. 7

Michael Smith. Imposed himself on the Leeds rearguard for spells and his spirit and work-rate was insatiable. Faded a little late in second half. 7

Substitutes: Jerry Yates (Taylor 75), 6, Kyle Vassell (Smith 82), 6, Matt Crooks (Towell 85), 6.

Substitutes unused: Lewis Price, Zak Vyner, Richard Wood, Matt Palmer.