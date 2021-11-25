Elsewhere, there is upward movement for Hull City and Sheffield United, in particular. The latest standings.

1: Rotherham United WWDWWW (=) Imperious, dominant and top of the League One table. Unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions, the Millers laid down another marker by leaping up to the summit after an excellent midweek win at Ipswich, which even had opposition manager Paul Cook purring.

Top of League One’s latest six-match form guide, life is undeniably sweet for Paul Warne ahead of his fifth anniversary in charge.

2: Sheffield Wednesday DWDLWW (=) Slipping under the radar nicely - and only five points behind the Millers in the League One table. A late comeback win in midweek over MK Dons saw the Owls move into the play-off zone for the first time since September as they came from behind to triumph for the first time since December 2019.

It felt like an evening of psychological importance for Wednesday, who also have Josh Windass back on deck. Nine unbeaten in the league, Wednesday welcome Wycombe in a big test of their credentials at the weekend. Comes at the right time for the Owls, ranked fifth in League One’s latest six-match guide.

3: Hull City LLLWWW (+6) Grant McCann had been telling everyone who cared to listen that Hull had not been far away amid a tough run earlier this autumn - and now he is reaping a belated harvest.

City’s midweek win at Cardiff saw them record a third successive victory at second-tier level for the first time in just over two years and they are showing the credentials you need in a survival scrap. Hull, who have won their last two away games, are ranked a creditable and encouraging ninth in the Championship’s latest six-match guide.

4: Huddersfield Town LWDLWL (=) Going along nicely enough, considering - but the story of events of late is two-fold. On home soil, Town - who welcome Boro on Saturday - are strong. They have lost just once in their past eight league matches and claimed the impressive scalp of West Brom on Saturday. Their home form is the eighth best in the division. Away, it has been a different matter in recent times and the Terriers are winless in six.

5: Harrogate Town LWLWLW (+1) In contrast to the above, there is no travel sickness for Harrogate at the minute - but a mini-bout of homesickness, nevertheless. Town have won their last two away league games at Carlisle and Walsall and their away form is the third best in League Two. It’s a different matter at Wetherby Road, with Harrogate ranked a decidedly average 12th in the home table in the division. Work to do in that regard - but their overall league position is sound.

6: Leeds United LDLWDL (-3) Two second-half goals cooked United’s goose at Spurs - on a day when Raphinha and Rodrigo were absent. Leeds fans will be keen for the cavalry to arrive sooner rather than later with some big-hitters arriving down the line in December. First up is a trio of keynote games against Brighton, Palace and Brentford for Leeds, who have won one of their last six league matches.

7: Sheffield United WLDLDW (+3) A reaction of sorts - certainly in terms of becoming harder to beat - after their autumnal nadir at Ewood Park prior to the last international break by way of four points from the last six. But United remain consistently inconsistent and are yet to win back-to-back league games this season, with Slavisa Jokanovic now expected to part company with the club after only arriving in the summer.

8: Doncaster Rovers LDWWDL (-3) The worst travellers in the country, Rovers away statistics are utterly pitiful and if they don’t improve a notch, they have little realistic chance of survival in League One. Beaten 3-0 at Bolton in midweek, their ninth defeat in ten winless away games at the start of 2021-22. Rovers, with no win in five league matches and ranked 20th in the division’s latest six-match form guide, go to Burton on Saturday.

9: Bradford City DDDDLD (-2) Plenty of work to do and Derek Adams fired a broadside in the direction of his side after a self-inflicted 2-1 loss at Tranmere on Tuesday - which extended their winless run in the league to six matches.

In fairness, City have been beaten only twice in their past nine league matches - drawing five and winning two. It’s wins that count and being ruthless at both ends for City, ranked 15th in League Two’s latest six-match guide.

10: Middlesbrough WLLDDL (-2) In the play-offs not so long back after three straight wins, Boro’s form has nosedived since and there has been no honeymoon first week for Chris Wilder. Two home games have yielded just a point for Boro, whose form is ranked 21st in the Championship’s latest guide over six matches with the Teessiders being winless in five.

It’s a tale of two halves for Boro at the minute. Their first-half statistics are the third best in the division, while their form in the second half is ranked at a rather more alarming 19th. A trip to a strong Huddersfield side at home is next up.