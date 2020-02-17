Rotherham United’s Freddie Ladapo trusts goals will get him off the bench

ROTHERHAM UNITED’s top scorer Freddie Ladapo has pledged to channel his frustration at being a bench-warmer to positive effect in the Millers’ promotion drive.

The club record signing netted 12 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the League One leaders’ game with AFC Wimbledon – his 14th goal of the season.

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo: On target.

His 83rd-minute strike looked destined to secure the Millers a ninth win in 10 league matches and sixth consecutive league victory on home soil – only for Dons replacement Kwesi Appiah to dramatically claim a point for the Londoners in a 2-2 draw with a controversial penalty in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Ladapo, who has started just one league game since New Year’s Day and has been on the bench for the Millers’ last four league outings, said: “It is more than frustrating. You hope there are things you can do that will get you in the starting line-up. Obviously, when you do not see your name there, you are not happy.

“I have been trying all season to make sure that I do enough to earn my right to start more games. Hopefully, the people who are managing will see that.

“If it does not come, I will just keep doing whatever I can do. Regardless of what is happening, you can only be positive and move forwards.

I have been trying all season to make sure that I do enough to earn my right to start more games. Freddie Ladapo

“Frustration is frustration. You want things to go the way you would imagine them going. When it is not going that way, it is disappointing. I lose sleep over a lot of things. It does not help me not starting.

“But as long as I can be motivated by it rather than be disappointed and let it affect me in a bad way, I think that is what I need to take out of it.”

Millers chief Paul Warne, who took solace in his side’s performance as opposed to result against Wimbledon, says he had no truck with the decision to award the Dons a late penalty after Adam Thompson was penalised for a foul on Joe Pigott, but did feel there was a separate infringement before that.

Warne, whose side’s lead at the top is now down to goal difference ahead of Coventry City, said: “My only complaint is that from where I am, it looked like a foul.

“But when you watch it back on TV, there is an identical foul on Woody (Richard Wood) just in front (before that). He was in front of his man and got pushed over. But if I was the attacking team, I would want a penalty.”

Report: Page 4