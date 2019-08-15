Rotherham United's home game with Bury on Tuesday is suspended

ROTHERHAM UNITED'S scheduled League One home game with crisis club Bury on Tuesday has been suspended.

It is the fifth successive game in all competitions to be called off for the financially-stricken Lancastrian outfit.

The suspension comes as the League One club works towards a August 23 deadline to avoid expulsion from the EFL, who are awaiting evidence that the Shakers can pay creditors and have funding for the season ahead.

An EFL statement read: "The EFL Board has taken the decision to suspend Bury FC’s upcoming League One fixture with Rotherham United on Tuesday 20 August 2019 as the outstanding evidence regarding a number of financial commitments has still not been provided by owner Steve Dale.

"It is now the club’s fourth game of the season not to take place as originally scheduled and they will be referred to a Disciplinary Commission in respect of all suspended League matches.

"However, as previously stated, the EFL maintains the view that league matches cannot continue being suspended indefinitely, as the pressures of a congested fixture calendar will simply not allow such flexibility and the deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place.

"Bury are due to play Tranmere Rovers on 24 August 2019 and, because of the close proximity to the notice of withdrawal deadline, a decision on whether to suspend that fixture will take place in the early part of week commencing 19 August 2019.

"In addition, Bury has also been served with a notice of charge in regard to its failure to fulfil the cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday 13 August 2019.

The club has been given until 5pm on Wednesday 21 August 2019 to respond. At this stage the management committee of the competition (the EFL board) will determine the matter or refer it to a Disciplinary Commission under EFL regulations."