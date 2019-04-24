Rotherham United's players set to keep on proving they belong in Championship

IT may be increasingly likely that Rotherham United are destined for a League One return next season, but few can say they have not made their point in 2018-19.

That is the firm belief of Millers striker Michael Smith, one of a number of players who have handled the step up from the lower divisions to the Championship in their stride.

The application of the likes of Smith and many others has enabled the Millers to make light of their major financial disadvantages in contrast to nearly all of their rivals and still be competitive.

Smith, preparing for the club’s penultimate game of the season at West Brom on Saturday, where the visitors could effectively be relegated before a ball is kicked if rivals Millwall beat Stoke City in the early kick-off, said: “We know what we have in our changing room. You can talk about money all day long, but we know we have a more than good enough squad to compete in this league.

“You have seen some of the results we have got against some of the so-called bigger teams.”

A victory at The Hawthorns this weekend would top the lot for the Millers, more especially if Stoke do them a big favour and take points off Millwall, realistically the only team that Rotherham can overhaul.

United’s survival odds may be slight, but what can be guaranteed is that Smith and his team-mates will fight to the end as they have done all season, should they be afforded a chink of light by events at the New Den.

Smith added: “We will leave nothing in the tank. We have two weeks left, then six weeks off.

“It has been a long, hard season. We have enjoyed it, but it means more to the lads than enjoyment. We want to compete and test ourselves against the best players and the best clubs. Until we know we are mathematically down, we will keep fighting.”