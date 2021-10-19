Our line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Brad Collins (Barnsley)

Huddersfield's Tom Lees celebrates opening the scoring against Hull with Levi Colwill. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Him again...Produced another very proficient display at Reading. The fact that he has been picked for this line-up on numerous occasions this season tells you everything you need to know about the Reds’ struggles in 2021-22. It would have been much worse without him, for sure.

Defence

Galvanised by his move to Town and his steady, reassuring performances have already given the impression that he has been around at the John Smith’s Stadium for years and not months. A rare goal to boot against Hull.

Charles Vernam of Bradford City. (Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough)

An ebullient, positive character who you cannot keep down and on a day when Boro were down on defensive numbers and leadership, Bamba - at the ripe old age of 36 - stood tall.

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Rewound the clock with a stirring performance full of threat down the left and set up the winner for fellow Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick. Good to see.

Matt Crooks of Middlesbrough. (Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Midfield

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United)

Entered the fray and Portsmouth simply could not handle him. ‘The best kid on the playground’ purred Millers manager Paul Warne afterwards.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough)

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (Picture: Tony Johnson)

A dominant and mature performance on a day when injury-hit Boro needed their big players to step up to the plate against Peterborough. Certainly did that.

Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town)

A surprise pick ahead of Josh Koroma, Holmes made the most of it. Non-stop display crowned by an excellent goal.

Charles Vernam (Bradford City)

Has enjoyed a pretty decent start to the season and put his hand up again by claiming a goal and an assist for the Bantams against Bristol Rovers.

Forwards

Yorkshire's team of the week. Montage: Graeme Bandeira

David McGoldrick (Sheffield United)

Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Made a statement by way of a devastating cameo from the bench against Stoke - setting up the Blades’ equaliser and grabbing a dramatic winner.

Michael Smith (Rotherham United)

Provided himself an early birthday present ahead of his 30th milestone by way of two goals - against an old club, to boot.

Ten goals already this season and quite simply, there are no better League One strikers at the minute.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday)

Banged both goals in the 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon and it should have heralded an away win for the Owls. Should have felt justified in having a few choice words with his team-mates after the final whistle after a 2-0 lead slip.

Manager/head coach