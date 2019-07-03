Rotherham United sign Newcastle United midfielder on loan for season

ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser on a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Accrington Stanley in League One last term, making 39 appearances for the Reds and scoring one goal.

Following an initial half-season loan at the Lancashire club, Gateshead-born Barlaser saw his loan extended for the rest of the season in January.

Barlaser's future on Tyneside was in doubt at the time, with his deal up this summer and a number of clubs linked with moves. He recently signed fresh terms.

According to reports at the start of this year on Tyneside, Barlaser - who qualified for Turkey through his father - attracted levels of interest from Preston, Wigan and Hull, with PSV Eindhoven also monitoring developments.

Barlaser, who stands at 6ft 1in, had previously been watched by Turkish duo Fehnerbahce and Besitkas, due to his early youth appearances for the Turkish National sides.

Barlaser spent a spell on loan in the second half of the 2018-19 season at Crewe Alexandra after being handed his full first-team debut in the FA Cup game with Birmingham in January 2017 by ex-Magpies chief Rafa Benitez.

The midfielder, who has since played for England under-18s, is the Millers' fifth signing of the summer following the earlier captures of £400,000 striker Freddie Ladapo, midfielder Shaun MacDonald, French winger Julien Lamy and forward Carlton Morris.