Victory over Burton Albion saw Warne’s side keep hold of top spot in League One as Freddie Ladapo scored twice in a hard-fought win.

The visitors were level at half-time after Kane Hemmings had cancelled out Ladapo’s opener after being slipped through on goal by Charlie Lakin.

In the second half, the Millers striker scored with three minutes played before Dan Barlaser wrapped up the points after scoring from an indirect free-kick.

On target: Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring their first goal. Picture: PA

“They have got real confidence and they will take confidence from that because Burton had our goal at siege, we managed to ride it fortunately and they will get confidence knowing that even if they don’t play well we always have a chance to win because we do score,” said Warne.

“Generally speaking, we create a lot of chances to score goals.

“A massive benefit for us this year is the strength in depth. If we make changes, we don’t get weaker. That pushes the XI on to play really well. It keeps the subs happy as in they think they have a chance and it keeps the place in an upbeat positive environment.

“The majority of my players played in the Championship last year and we do not look down on League One but I think the lads know that they can compete in this league and if they are at their best, they can give anyone a game.”

Rotherham United: Johansson; Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe; Sadlier (Ogbene 80), Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone (Lindsay 80), Ferguson (Mattock 69); Ladapo, Smith. Unused substitutes: Vickers, Odoffin, Bola, Kayode.

Burton Albion: Garratt; Shaughnessy, Leak, Borthwick-Jackson; Akins (Amadi-Holloway 85), Taylor, Oshilaja, Lakin (Jebbison 73), Hamer; Chapman, Hemmings. Unused substitutes: Hawkins, Morris, Powell, Maddox, Mancienne.