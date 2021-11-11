.

Upward movement for Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers and falls for Sheffield United and Harrogate Town, among others

1. Rotherham United DWWWDW (=): Reassuringly strong and consistent. The Millers - who eased past Bromley in the FA Cup last weekend - are 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions and are ranked in second spot in League One’s latest six-match form guide. Paul Warne - who has received a nomination for the League One manager of the month for October - has enjoyed an autumn harvest.

2. Sheffield Wednesday DDDWDW (+2): A few weeks ago, people were questioning Darren Moore’s position. He’s not out of the woods yet - far from it - but the fact that Wednesday are proving obdurate at the very least - and are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions - is a rather more welcome development.

TOP DOG: Rotherham United boss Paul Warne Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In a quartet of home games at Hillsborough, they have yet to concede and hit four in midweek in the EFL Trophy against Harrogate. The league remains the bread and butter. The Owls host Gillingham on Saturday. Their ranking of eighth in the League One six-match form guide is steady, but not spectacular. Still work to do.

3. Leeds United WLDLWD (+2): Whisper it gently, but Leeds seem to be going the right way again. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have lost just once in five Premier League games - they are tenth in the division’s latest six-match form guide - and with key players hopefully coming back shortly, they will be well set for winter. Produced an excellent performance in last weekend’s draw with Leicester.

4. Huddersfield Town WDLWDL (-2): On the receiving end of two late shows en route to a defeat at Cardiff and dropping off points at Peterborough United. Their overall league position remains pretty handy, but registering one win in five games will be disappointing, given the strides that Town have made this autumn.

Still, their position in the top eight heading into the November international break is one that few would have predicted back at the start of the season in August.

GOOD WEEK: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

5. Doncaster Rovers WDLDWW (+4): Okay, successive victories in the Cup and EFL Trophy at struggling Scunthorpe is not exactly the time for cracking open the jeroboams of champagne. But in Rovers’ position - and given their season thus far - you take what you can.

In all competitions, Doncaster have lost just once in six matches and been beaten just three times in nine games. Given some wretched times not so long back, it’s surely progress of sorts..

6. Harrogate Town LDLLWL (-4): Thumped 4-0 in midweek on Simon Weaver’s return to Hillsborough and the Harrogate chief blew a gasket in the direction of his defence, which was uncharacteristically soft. It took the shine off

Cup progress against Wrexham, while in the bigger picture, Weaver will not be happy with seeing his side lose four times in their last six games in all competitions. Town, who are ranked 15th in League Two’s latest form guide over six games, head to Walsall this weekend.

OPN THE UP: Doncaster Rovers boss, Richie Wellens Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

7. Bradford City DLWDDD (-1): Proving the draw specialists of late with five in their last six matches in all competitions, but it should also be noted that City have lost just once in their past eight games. They are proving hard to beat at the very least.

A big test awaits this weekend for the Bantams at in-form Port Vale on Saturday. City are ranked in ninth spot in League Two’s latest six-match form guide.

8. Middlesbrough WWWLLD (-1): Signed off the Neil Warnock era with an impressive draw at WBA, but Boro’s wider inconsistency so far this season has led to a parting of the waves with the veteran - with Chris Wilder now entrusted with revitalising the Teesside club. Boro have lost five of their last ten league matches and that sort of says where they are at, at the minute.

9. Hull City LLLLLW (+2): Ended their travelsickness with a richly-deserved win at Barnsley on Saturday - securing their first away win, and goals, since the opening day at Preston on August 7.

TOUGH TIMES: Sheffield United boss, Slavisa Jokanovic Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

It ended a run of five successive losses and Grant McCann’s side - who showed fight, spirit, organisation and togetherness - are very much still in the game. They showed the sort of qualities you need in a relegation scrap at Oakwell.

10. Sheffield United WLWLDL (-2): For the second successive November, the Blades headed into the final international break of the year on the back of an embarrassing and disspiriting defeat, this time at Blackburn. United’s season just has not going, with the nadir reached at Ewood Park.

A poor run of five defeats in eight Championship matches is a significant worry with the Bramall Lane outfit ranked at a poor 17th in the division’s latest six-match guide.

11. Barnsley LLLLWL (-1): Back down the earth with a thud. After an uplifting midweek win over Derby, the Reds reverted to type and produced an aimless, poor weekend showing against Hull, which saw them deservedly lose.