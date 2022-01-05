Rotherham United stay on top as Huddersfield Town and Leeds United rise but Sheffield Wednesday plummet - YP Power Rankings

That said, the Millers do have some form horses hot on their trail in the shape of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town.

There's also some welcome leaps forward for Leeds United and Bradford City, but falls for Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday - and a familiar story at the bottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's our first table of 2022. Happy New Year!

1: Rotherham United WWWLWW (unchanged) - There are lies, damn lies and statistics. The Millers, going great guns in the league and Papa John's Trophy especially, have won six of their last seven games, with a Boxing Day loss at Accrington representing a rare aberration. They have won 17 of their last 24 games in all competitions, losing just once. Stunning and wonderfully consistent.

2: Middlesbrough WWDWWW (up one) - Starting to flex their muscles a bit under Chris Wilder, who has presided over just one defeat in his eight games in charge. Boro have won five of their last six league matches, most latterly amid dramatic circumstances at Blackpool before a Covid onslaught saw them inactive at the start of 2022. The Teessiders, who have also kept three clean sheets in their past four outings, are ranked second in the Championship's latest six-match form guide.

3: Sheffield United LDWWWW (down one) - Inactive - through no fault of their own, it must be said - since December 20 and will be hoping to shake off the rust in the Cup at Wolves on Sunday. Drop down a place purely because of the festive form of Boro, who were ironically their scheduled opponents on New Year's Day - only to be forced to postpone the game due to Covid. Boro were the third successive side to do so when scheduled to face the luckless Blades. Here's better news. Paul Heckingbottom's side are ranked third in the division's latest six-match form guide.

4: Huddersfield Town DDWWWD (up two) - A fine battling draw at the division's undoubted form side in Blackburn extended Town's unbeaten sequence to six matches and while many others were stymied by Covid issues, they can look back at an excellent festive season. In four games over Christmas and New Year, they amassed 10 points. The Terriers are ranked fourth in the Championship's latest six-match form table.

POWER RANKINGS: Leon Wobschall delivers the latest from the Yorkshire Post's Power Rankings.

5: Leeds United WDLLLW (up three) - In their biggest game of the season - and arguably their biggest during the era of Marcelo Bielsa - Leeds held their nerve to claim a key Roses victory over relegation rivals Burnley, with the relief of everyone connected with the club being palpable. Not least for Bielsa, whose emotions were evident at the final whistle. Ranked 14th in the Premier League's latest six-match form guide, Leeds have produced some big wins against fellow strugglers at key junctures. Norwich, Watford and now Burnley. Leeds now face back to back trips to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the league and Cup.

6: Harrogate Town WLLLWW (up one) - Indifferent league form and Covid postponements mean that Harrogate have not won in the league since November 23, but there has been significant progress in the knock-out competitions, nevertheless. The Sulphurites are in the last eight of the Papa John's Trophy after a midweek win over Carlisle and they make FA Cup history on Sunday with a first ever appearance in the third round of the FA Cup at Luton Town. Good luck, lads.

7: Hull City WWDDLL (down three) - Successive away losses to end 2021 and start 2022 at Nottingham Forest and Blackpool would suggest that the Tigers have suffered a bit of a reality check. Truth be told, they were unfortunate at Forest and Covid issues and a reduction in available personnel hardly helped their cause by the seaside. A switch of focus this coming weekend and there's a big FA Cup tie against Everton to set the pulses racing at the MKM Stadium.

8: Bradford City LDLDDW (up three) - City started the New Year in uplifting fashion by way of a much-needed win at Barrow and they are now eyeing a Cumbrian road trip double by way of victory at the other end of the county at Carlisle this weekend. Their success at Holker Street was the club's first in 11 matches in all competitions - and first in the league since October 23. Welcome is the word you are looking for.

PAUL WARNE: He and his Rotherham United side have enjoyed a fine season so far. Picture: Getty Images.

9: Sheffield Wednesday DLDWLL (down four) - This time last week, the talk was of Wednesday's 12-match unbeaten run at league level providing an ideal platform to make a concerted push in an upward direction in League One. A hammering at Sunderland and poor loss at Shrewsbury has provided a significant reality check, with Darren Moore's Owls having not scored a goal in three of their last four games, which have all been on the road. Wednesday have not played a home league game since November 13 and are not due to return to Hillsborough at league level until January 15.

10: Barnsley LDDLDL (unchanged) - Enduring an atrocious season. Winless in eight matches, with their Roses loss at Blackburn to end 2021 extending Poya Asbaghi's winless start to six games. The Reds have not won an away game since April and have triumphed in just two of their 24 matches this term. It's not just relegation form, but wooden spoon form.

11: Doncaster Rovers LLLWLL (down two) - Like Barnsley, it's been a thoroughly desperate time for Rovers. After their annus horribilis in 2021 came another kick in the teeth to start 2022 in a madcap loss at Morecambe. Doncaster have lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and look nailed on for relegation this term. Like Barnsley, they have yet to win an away league game in 2021-22. Grim.

LEEDS UNITED: Claimed an important win over Burnley on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.