Rotherham United still in hunt for deadline day signings

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne is targeting a couple of beat-the-deadline signings before 11pm on Friday - and is making moves to bring in another wing option and centre-half cover.

The targets are currently playing for higher-division clubs.

I have got cover and with young Trevor (Clarke) and Julien (Lamy) but I just think it might need something different. If I don’t get it, fair enough. Paul Warne

Warne said: “We have lost a couple. Jake Hastie has gone and we have let Jerry (Yates) go back to Swindon, but I just think we probably still need one or two.

“I think we need someone out wide, which has been a theme for a while. Haks (Hakeeb Adelakun) is improving all the time and Haks and Chio (Chiedozie Ogbene) have got the shirt at the moment.

“Matt Olosunde is really unlucky to not be in the team. He can play out left and Wilesy (Ben Wiles) can play on the left and right.

“I have got cover and with young Trevor (Clarke) and Julien (Lamy) but I just think it might need something different. If I don’t get it, fair enough.

“The obvious other issue with Robbo (Clark Robertson) as well might mean I have to press a button on centre-half cover as I have only got three who are fit and all three are in the team.

“In the best world, all three stay fit, but I have to manage the club to the worst-case scenario. So it might be that I need more cover.”

Out of action with a groin issue, defender Robertson has picked up a separate foot problem to compound his situation.

“He’s in a bit of pain and in a boot, so it could add a few extra weeks to his rehabilitation, Warne added. “He could be back at the end of February or start of March, but there are a lot of ‘ifs”.

“He might not be back say until the end of April or start of May and in that time, something could happen to one of the centre-halves and we will be a bit thin. It is something we need to address.”