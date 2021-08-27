Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode rewarded for strong start to the season with Republic of Ireland under-21 call-up

CALL-UP: Josh Kayode battles for possession with Sheffield Wednesday's Chey Dunkley in the recent South Yorkshire derby

The 21-year-old has returned to the New York Stadium after a loan at Carlisle United last season and become an important part of a Millers squad which has only three senior strikers.

Kayode has played his first league football for them this season, starting three out of four matches and also the League Cup game at home to Accrington Stanley. He is yet to score.

He has also had loans at Gateshead and Chesterfield.

Ireland play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday September 3, and Luxembourg the following Tuesday, when Rotherham play Doncaster Rovers in the Football League Trophy.

The Millers' League One game Lincoln City has been postponed because of international call-ups.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Sevilla), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).