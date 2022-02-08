Rotherham United to host future England stars as New York Stadium handed another international date

The ground is already hosting three group games and a quarter-final in this summer's Women's European Championship, which will also see matches at nearby Bramall Lane.

The under-19 match is part of UEFA' s Under-19 elite round, which also pits the Young Lions against Portugal and Republic of Ireland. The Armenia game will kick off at 2pm on March 26.

Rotherham are due at Sunderland that weekend, but the game could be postponed with it being an international break for senior men's football, or even moved for television as it will be one of the country's most high-profile matches that day if it goes ahead.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison and Levi Colwill, on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea, are part of Ian Foster's squad.

England will have to win the group to qualify for the finals.

"It's great that we have home advantage for this final phase of our qualifying campaign and even better that it allows us to take our Young Lions around the country," said manager Foster.

"It's rare that football fans get to witness the next crop of young England stars in their region so we hope to see plenty of all ages come out to enjoy the unique experience of watching international football."

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart added: "We are immensely proud to once again be given the chance to stage an international fixture here in Rotherham.

"When we moved into the New York Stadium nearly 10 years ago, we did so with a vision of hosting fixtures like the one coming up, but to have staged the number of games that we have done across various age groups and in the women's game in that time has been fantastic.