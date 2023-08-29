All Sections
Rotherham United transfer news: Millers set to beat Barnsley to sign £1m striker Sam Nombe from Exeter City

ROTHERHAM UNITED are pushing ahead with a £1m move for Exeter City forward Sam Nombe - who had also been the subject of interest from Barnsley.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 18:56 BST

The Reds had make moves to bring in the striker, who hit 17 goals for the Grecians last season, late last week and were hopeful of a deal being finalised after discussing terms.

But the promise of higher division football at the Millers - and a reunion with former Exeter manager Matt Taylor - has swayed him towards a move across the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Taylor brought Nombe to Exeter from MK Dons in the summer of 2021.

DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Sam Nombe of Exeter in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Sam Nombe of Exeter in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Millers chief has targeted three signings in the final week of the window, while some fringe players could also leave the club.

Striker Josh Kayode is understood to be a target for Barnsley, but there is rival lower-division interest.

Speaking about his transfer plans after Saturday’s game with Leicester, Taylor said: "It's a big week for us. We can't hide away from that fact.

"I think there will be players going out, potentially on loan, potentially on permanent deals.

"We're trying to free up some funds and we're going to be as aggressive as the team played on Saturday: get on the front foot and put our best offers to people. We'll see where it takes us.

"I'd love to have three more bodies in before the Norwich game.”

