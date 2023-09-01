All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Rotherham United transfer news: Striker Josh Kayode joins Carlisle United on loan

ROTHERHAM UNITED striker Josh Kayode has joined Carlisle United on loan for the rest of the season – after signing a one-year contract extension with the Millers.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 22:30 BST

A host of League One sides including Barnsley and Blackpool had been in the race to sign Kayode, but he is now heading to Cumbria.The 23-year-old has seen his development with the Millers badly affected by several injuries.

After suffering a pre-season hamstring tear in the summer of 2022, Kayode joined MK Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He injured his knee during his time in Buckinghamshire and then had surgery on a damaged quad that ended his season.

Kayode has had previous loans at Carlisle, Chesterfield and Gateshead.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 38 first-team appearances for the Millers and found the net three times.

Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneMK DonsGatesheadChesterfield