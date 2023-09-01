Rotherham United transfer news: Striker Josh Kayode joins Carlisle United on loan
ROTHERHAM UNITED striker Josh Kayode has joined Carlisle United on loan for the rest of the season – after signing a one-year contract extension with the Millers.
A host of League One sides including Barnsley and Blackpool had been in the race to sign Kayode, but he is now heading to Cumbria.The 23-year-old has seen his development with the Millers badly affected by several injuries.
After suffering a pre-season hamstring tear in the summer of 2022, Kayode joined MK Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.
He injured his knee during his time in Buckinghamshire and then had surgery on a damaged quad that ended his season.
Kayode has had previous loans at Carlisle, Chesterfield and Gateshead.
The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 38 first-team appearances for the Millers and found the net three times.