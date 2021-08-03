3rd August 2021 - Championship rumours

Rotherham United transfer rumours: Championship striker on Rotherham United’s radar, Portsmouth eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy

Rotherham United are set to go into the first weekend of the new season with injury concerns.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:01 am

The Millers are waiting on scans for defender Michael Ihiekwe and goalkeeper Viktor Johansson ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Plymouth Argyle.

There is a fear that Ihiekwe’s injured quad muscle may put him out for six weeks, whilst reserve goalkeeper Josh Vickers is expected to miss a month with a similar problem - making Johansson’s injury an even bigger concern.

We gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Portsmouth eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy

Portsmouth are eyeing up a loan move for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old came up through Arsenal’s youth set-up before moving to Croatia. (The 72)

2. Sunderland to challenge League One rivals for full-back

Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Dundee left-back Jamie Robson. Lincoln City are also said to be interested in the player. (Daily Record)

3. Leicester City striker training with Pompey ahead of potential loan move

Leicester City’s George Hirst is training with Portsmouth this week and could be sent for a loan move to the south coast. The 22-year-old failed to score in 32 appearances while on loan at Rotherham United last season. (LeicestershireLive)

4. Former Derby County midfielder training with Doncaster Rovers

Ex-Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield is training with Doncaster Rovers - appearing as a substitute in Rovers’ friendly against Harrogate Town on Sunday. Butterfield is a free agent having last played in Australia. (Derby Telegraph)

