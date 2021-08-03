The Millers are waiting on scans for defender Michael Ihiekwe and goalkeeper Viktor Johansson ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Plymouth Argyle.
There is a fear that Ihiekwe’s injured quad muscle may put him out for six weeks, whilst reserve goalkeeper Josh Vickers is expected to miss a month with a similar problem - making Johansson’s injury an even bigger concern.
We gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...
1. Portsmouth eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy
Portsmouth are eyeing up a loan move for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old came up through Arsenal’s youth set-up before moving to Croatia. (The 72)
Photo: Harriet Lander
2. Sunderland to challenge League One rivals for full-back
Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Dundee left-back Jamie Robson. Lincoln City are also said to be interested in the player. (Daily Record)
Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Leicester City striker training with Pompey ahead of potential loan move
Leicester City’s George Hirst is training with Portsmouth this week and could be sent for a loan move to the south coast. The 22-year-old failed to score in 32 appearances while on loan at Rotherham United last season. (LeicestershireLive)
Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Former Derby County midfielder training with Doncaster Rovers
Ex-Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield is training with Doncaster Rovers - appearing as a substitute in Rovers’ friendly against Harrogate Town on Sunday. Butterfield is a free agent having last played in Australia. (Derby Telegraph)
Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam