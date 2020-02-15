Rotherham United v AFC Wimbledon - Millers jockeying for position with ‘form horses’ like Sunderland

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne’s belief that his Millers side have no choice but to continue to be relentless in their pursuit of automatic promotion is a point well made.

In the words of Mark Twain, there are lies, damned lies and statistics and while top-of-the-table Rotherham’s post-Christmas return of eight League One victories in nine matches – incorporating five successive home wins – is outstanding, some other numbers posted from their rivals are also just as head-turning.

Five of the division’s top six reside in the top half-dozen in the division’s latest six-match form guide and as well as Rotherham have done in recent times, they find themselves second in that list behind Peterborough.

Portsmouth, Coventry City and Sunderland are also among the division’s ‘form horses’, heightening the Millers’ need to carry on regardless and keep ticking off the wins in what has the makings of nip-and-tuck race for the top two right to the end.

Warne said: “Peterborough have signed Sammie Szmodics and have gone three up front and that is them in a nutshell as they had a problem with (Marcus) Maddison going. They have got their mojo back.

“Portsmouth have been playing in a really organised, methodical, win-matches-and-get-on-the-bus kind of way; which is not a criticism. They are just very organised in and out of possession.

“Sunderland are now scoring for fun at home and there is a lot of belief there. So there are a lot of teams in good form.

“That is why we have to try and keep winning as many games as we can.

“Eight (wins) out of nine is amazing – and if we were eight out of nine and already in the top two, we would be romping it because our early form was not great.

“We are in good form now, but so are three, four or five other teams who are in amazing form.

“All of us have hit form at the right time and it feels as though you have to win just to stand still.”

The Millers may have conquered their home demons in recent times, but the arrival of a fourth-from-bottom Wimbledon side who are a club whom Warne admires is a reminder of some uncomfortable visits in the first half of the season from the division’s lesser lights, several of whom profited in Rotherham.

Warne added: “Peterborough’s last defeat was against Wimbledon and they drew against Ipswich on Tuesday night.

“Against the top teams, they have done really well. They have got a fight in them.”