Rotherham United v Birmingham City – Paul Warne calls on Millers fans to colour occasion red against Blues

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne is hoping a wall of fans wearing red shirts will greet his players today as the fight for survival intensifies.

The Millers host Birmingham City knowing that time is running out if an instant return to League One is to be avoided.

A Friday that was more mad than good for Rotherham saw their own 4-3 defeat at Swansea City compounded by a shock win for Wigan Athletic at Leeds United and Millwall taking a point off Brentford.

It means Rotherham sit three points adrift of the Lions and five behind both the Latics and Reading with just three games still to play.

“We can only control our game,” said Warne, who is planning to freshen up his squad following the lung-busting efforts of his side in south Wales. “We need to focus on doing that and see what happens elsewhere.

“I know that the weather is good, everyone has been encouraged to wear their home shirt, past or present. So, hopefully, the players will come out to a sea of red and that can help us get the points that we really need.

“If you have a Rotherham home shirt, come down in it. Whether it is from this season or one from the past it will really make the game even more of an occasion than it already is. We really need that extra home support.”

With Bolton Wanderers last Friday joining Ipswich Town in having relegation confirmed, four clubs are effectively battling to avoid filling the remaining berth.

Millwall have a game in hand on their rivals, at home to Bristol City on April 30. But with the Lions travelling to Wigan on the final day a stirring conclusion to the season could be enough to save Rotherham.

“Realistically we have to win,” said Warne about today’s clash with the Blues, which will be followed by a trip to West Bromwich Albion and then the visit of Middlesbrough to the New York Stadium on the final day.

“If all the results go our way and we draw it still goes to the last two. But I have earmarked the home games especially. It is a big challenge, but the lads will give everything.”

Rotherham were devastated to end Friday’s seven-goal thriller at the Liberty Stadium empty handed. There was no little controversy, Kyle Naughton seemingly handling the ball for the Swans’ third goal.

The dejection felt at the final whistle was only added to later when news filtered through that Wigan had pulled off a shock win at Elland Road.

“I had sort of earmarked Wigan as the one to grab hold of,” added Warne. “I knew they were down to ten men and I knew they had equalised just before half-time. I had a bit of faith that Leeds would score (in the) second half, but it was not to be.

“If we end up with 44 or 46 points and a team gets more than us there is no hardship from me. They deserve to stay up more.”

As for today’s challenge against a Blues side who sit seven points above the Millers despite their recent nine-point deduction for falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules, Warne added: “Whenever we have had a bad result this year, or a beating, the lads have always bounced back.

“They are really proud to play for this shirt. They will give their all. If we win the next three games it causes all sorts of problems (for Rotherham’s rivals). It is a big ask, obviously, but that is what we intend to do.

“Whoever we play at home in this division is a big ask. They are all good clubs. Birmingham are an excellent club. There is no way they will turn up to have their bellies tickled, that is for sure.

“We have got a deserved reputation for being good at home. They will want to come and try take that off us. But, again, we will be putting everything out there that we possibly can to ensure that we keep the fight going.

“We will not give up. The players have a real desire to fight and scrap for every last point, and we intend to continue with that attitude right until the end.”

Last six games: Rotherham United LLWLDL Birmingham City LLWDDD. Referee: A Davies (Hampshire). Last time: Rotherham United 1 Birmingham City 1; April 14, 2017; Championship.