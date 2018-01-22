Rotherham United v Bradford City: Bantams are still on track, says McCall

AS his Bradford City side prepare to go head-to-head with Rotherham United, manager Stuart McCall believes the race for a place in the League One play-offs is now down to seven clubs.

The Bantams head to the New York Stadium for a derby that could have big ramifications for the promotion aspirations of the Yorkshire duo.

The Millers, on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, know victory could bring a return to the top six, while back-to-back defeats means Bradford are desperate to breathe new life into their season.

Just four points separate City in fifth place from Rotherham and McCall told The Yorkshire Post: “I don’t know if both teams will end up in the play-offs, but I do believe it is down to the four of us in there at the moment and then Rotherham, Peterborough and Portsmouth.

“Back in August, I thought Oxford, Southend, Fleetwood and MK Dons would all be up there, in and around the top six.

“Of course, there are 18 games and 54 points to play for so no one can be totally ruled out. Teams do win six on the bounce in this league from time to time.

“But I think the top two (Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers) will not change. Both have strength in depth and quality, plus they have added in (the) January (transfer window). Added really well, too, so I expect those two to be too strong for everyone.

“So, that leaves the three I mentioned plus Charlton, ourselves, Scunthorpe and probably Shrewsbury as the teams battling to be in the top six come the end of the season.”

City have spent all but a fortnight of this season in the top six, while last term they had just ten days outside the play-off places.

It means McCall is well versed in terms of how many points will be needed if Bradford are to finish in the play-offs for a third consecutive season.

“We are aware the last couple of games haven’t been good enough,” said the former Scottish international, whose team followed a home defeat to relegation threatened Northampton Town with last Saturday’s 3-1 reverse at Bristol Rovers.

“But, if you keep looking backwards, you will never go forward. Of course, we are aware of other teams and how they are doing, but we have a points tally that we are aiming to reach.

“That hasn’t changed since the start of the season. At this stage last year, we looked at the past ten or so years and it was 74 points that had been needed to finish sixth.

“Maybe it will be a little bit more this year, I don’t know. But that has largely been enough, even if Scunthorpe got 74 a couple of years ago and finished seventh.

“We are on track at the moment, having won more than 50 per cent of our games. Obviously, we have also lost a few more than any of us wanted, but the main thing is how many points a team gets.

“If you get them at home or away, through wins or draws, it just doesn’t matter. You just have to get the points you need.

“The team is having a bit of a tough period, but I am confident we will get the injured players back, a few new faces in and become stronger for the run-in. In the meantime, we have to knuckle down.”

Adam Chicksen returns to the squad tonight for the short trip down the M1 along with Adam Thompson, but there has been no further progress in the quest to sign Blackpool full-back Kelvin Mellor or any of the club’s other targets.

McCall, who has been linked with Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp, added: “At the beginning of the season, I always expected the three teams who came down to be right up there. Rotherham are now coming on strong.

“I would imagine they will add to an already capable squad this month. That is why we need to add, too.

“Normally, you would like to do all your business early, but it often doesn’t work like that. The main thing is that when the window shuts, we have come out of it stronger.

“As we have seen in past windows, things do tend to happen late on a lot of the time. A year ago, James Hanson went (to Sheffield United) and it took us right until the final few hours before the deadline to get Charlie (Wyke) in from Carlisle. I am sure the fans will agree that was a deal worth waiting for.

“What has hurt us recently is the injuries and particularly key ones in defensive areas. We have not had a fit full-back in the building for a while now. That has limited our options. but it is onwards and upwards. We just have to focus on the next game, a great one to be involved in as a player on what should be a surface that suits us.

“One week you win and all is rosey. The next you lose and it is doom and gloom. That is football and why I don’t get involved in social media or anything like that. I am told it is all doom and gloom on there. Focus on where we want to be and make sure we get there.”

