Rotherham United v Brentford ratings

HERE are the Rotherham United ratings from today's Championship game with Brentford at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

Marek Rodak. No chance with any of Brentford's goals. 6

Zac Vyner. Difficult start with Benrahma and Henry on song, but rallied. The outball on occasions and produced a peach of a cross for a good first-half chance for Taylor. 6

Semi Ajayi. Shaky opener, but his response was purposeful ahead of a fraught finale. Glaring miss when it looked easier to score on 38 minutes. 6

Clark Robertson. Dutiful in his defensive responsibilties and went close to a first-half goal and had a big hand in hosts' second. 7

Joe Mattock. Had his hands full at times with the dangerous Watkins. 6

Will Vaulks. In the thick of the action and produced a great cross for Robertson's chance. Not as influential in second half. 6

Anthony Forde. Worked his socks on and was persistent, even if everything did not come off. 6

Richie Towell. Found the going hard against a very proficient opponent in the second half. 5

Ben Wiles. A little quiet by his recent standards. Replaced by Crooks just before the hour. These things happen in a youngster's development. 5.

Jon Taylor. Looked in the mood and after his cracking leveller, went close to a second. 6

Michael Smith. A player with a big heart and a bucket load of energy. A real nuisance to opposing defenders, but needed more support. 6

Substitutes: Matt Crooks (Wiles 59), 6; Jerry Yates (Vyner 78), 6; Kyle Vassell (Forde 86, 6).

Not used: Lewis Price, Richard Wood, Sean Raggett, Billy Jones.