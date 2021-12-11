Rotherham United v Burton Albion: ‘It’s always good to have options when you’re winning’

Richard Wood is back in the reckoning to face Burton Albion today after being left out as a precaution on Tuesday. Kieran Sadlier and Tolaji Bola did not even make the bench that night, yet Warne says they could start against the Brewers.

“I didn’t have Sads in the squad, I might start him, I might start T,” he said. “I said to the lads they have all got to stick together, because every one of our players on the bench deserves to start. Woody was available (on Tuesday) but I went with Icky (Michael Ihiekwe). Icky was very good against (John) Akinde, who is a real physical threat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s always good to have options when you’re winning. If you’re losing, having loads of options you can sometimes get confused and feel like you need to make changes for changes’ sake.

Rotherham United Manager Paul Warne. Picture: PA.

“When you’re winning you’re entitled to put the same team out every time if you want or you can make changes and the lads understand it a bit more.

“They aren’t as aggrieved when they’re not in the team and it’s winning. If you’re losing the morale’s low, but all the players who aren’t playing can knock on your door and say why aren’t they playing whereas when you’re winning it’s easier.

“My staff are happier, my players are motivated, my cook’s pleased to see us on Thursday morning and it’s a better place to be.

“I don’t like leaving anybody out – T, Sads or my captain – but we’re blessed that apart from Angus (MacDonald) we’ve got everyone fit. In a week’s time we could have three out so I’ll enjoy it while I can.”

As Warne suggested, for rotation to work it needs the understanding of the squad, and Barlaser, who was a missed penalty away from a midweek hat-trick, says that is in place too.

“You need (squad depth) if you want to go up,” he argued. “Everyone wants to play in the Championship or higher. If we need to rotate because players are tired, the team doesn’t really get weakened when the subs come on.

“There’s no jealousy in the group. Everyone is a good person. At other clubs, some players might sulk if they’re not in the team and then not train hard. That doesn’t happen here. Everyone gives 100 per cent. The gaffer doesn’t allow anyone to act in the wrong way.”

On paper, Rotherham’s December is easier than some months have been so far, but Barlaser is not daft enough to fall into that trap.

“It’s tougher really,” he countered. “When you’re playing the top teams you’re always really energised and want to do your best against them. On cold nights, teams at the bottom of the league come here and try to frustrate us.