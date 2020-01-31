Rotherham United v Burton Albion - Millers eager to strengthen fortress New York

IT is hard to think that not so long back, Rotherham United’s homesickness was threatening to knock their promotion bandwagon off course.

In days of yore, home form has been the bedrock of many a successful promotion campaign for the Millers, after all.

They are really well organised. In fairness, they deserved a draw at least at their place. Paul Warne

But rewind the clock to Christmas and a haul of just three league wins at the AESSEAL New York Stadium represented a thoroughly underwhelming figure.

Four victories have arrived since and it is a timely development in a promotion race which looks too close to call.

Millers chief Paul Warne said: “We did not start the season great, so the fans did not buy into the team as much as I would have liked.

“But that was down to us, we did not perform well enough to probably engage with the fans.

“But I now think the fans know the players.

“That is why I do not like loads of comings and goings.

“As the season progresses, fans start making songs up and the team changes and starts feeling loved if they perform better.

“The love is reciprocal. The fans really love the players at the moment and the players really enjoy playing at home and I think the fans have more trust in the players.”

The arrival of an in-form Burton side is the final instalment of a teak-tough triple header for the Millers and Warne is under no illusions about today’s game.

“I think Burton are really good and in good form as we are,” added Warne.

“They are really well organised. In fairness, they deserved a draw at least at their place.

“They will still feel hard done by by that and they will come here and be really difficult to break down.”