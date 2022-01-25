Viktor Johansson celebrates after saving Adam May's penalty to help Rotherham United move to within a game of Wembley with a penalty shoot-out win over Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Against a plucky and well-organised Cambridge United side - with a real penchant for cup stories of late, just ask Newcastle - the Millers could not grumble at taking their fates to the dreaded lottery for the second successive round in this competition.

Just like against Port Vale following another 1-1 home draw, Paul Warne's side - rich in experienced players - held their nerve in the shoot-out and Wembley is now just one more victory away as they seek to reach the showpiece in this competition in its various guises for the first time since 1996.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can almost smell the hot dogs..

For Warne, the main course is undeniably league matters - more especially when consider that Rotherham must visit a host of League One promotion big-hitters between now and May, but this cup run has now become pretty significant to everyone connected with the club.

Thirteen spot-kicks were pretty immaculately converted. Fortunately, for the hosts sake, the player to err was in amber with Adam May seeing his penalty saved by Viktor Johansson as the Millers progressed 7-6 with the draw for the semi-finals to be made on Saturday.

It is another United - in the shape of traditional Cambridgeshire rivals Peterborough - who usually irk Cambridge more than anyone.

After Tuesday night’s events, they won’t be feeling much goodwill towards Rotherham United either. They must be heartily sick of the sight of them, in truth.

For the third time in 66 days, the Millers got the better of them, although - for the third occasion in a row - the U's, down to the bare bones in terms of first-team options, pushed a senior Rotherham side pretty hard.

Rotherham started off with a real intent and looked determined to take care of business in double-quick time.

A milestone strike from Wes Harding - his first-ever goal in professional football, let alone for Rotherham - added to the sense of well-being and the forcefulness shown by many of those currently not starting at league level - just two players lined up from the off in Saturday’s game against Cheltenham - reflected well upon Warne and his coaching staff.

It was trademark Millers with Cambridge’s backline handed a stringent examination with crosses flying in with regularity as the U’s goal was peppered in the opening twenty minutes.

One episode saw four shots blocked in quick succession as Cambridge creaked, while Josh Kayode missed a good close-range chance.

Cambridge rolled with the punches and got better and started to take some heart as the second goal which would have probably killed the tie did not arrive and the Millers dipped in terms of their intensity levels.

Johansson denied Liam Bennett after he cut inside from the right and a quality counter had the tiny enclave of visiting fans on the feet on 40 minutes and had Warne cursing.

Rotherham were undressed by slick work by Adam May and James Brophy, with the latter’s low cross from the left effortlessly tucked away by one-time Barnsley midfielder Paul Digby.

The break arrived at a decent juncture for Rotherham, who increased the tempo on the restart and got back on message.

Kayode went close from close range twice with Cambridge’s defence again forced to work overtime.

But, much like in the first period, the U’s hung in and started to fancy it themselves as the half wore on.

They were close to taking the lead when May beat Johansson, only to see his header drift wide, fortunately for Rotherham’s sakes.

Penalties it was and unlike in their recent FA Cup meeting with QPR earlier this month, there was a different outcome. The same as against Port Vale, fortunately.

Rotherham United: Johannson; Harding (Ogbene 66), Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Sadlier (Wiles 66), Odoffin, Lindsay, Bola (Miller 66); Kayode (Ferguson 86), Grigg (Ladapo 66). Substitutes unused: Vickers, MacDonald.

Cambridge United: Mitov; Bennett, Williams, Okedina, Dunk; Digby, Worman; Knibbs, May, Brophy; Smith. Substitutes unused: Mannion, Gill, Dickens, Yearn, McConnell, Beckett, Akanbi.

Referee: M Coy (Co.Durham).