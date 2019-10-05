Rotherham United v Coventry City: Paul Warne ready to go toe-to-toe with Mark Robins

Coventry City’S fearless approach could open up the game and help Rotherham United in their quest to bounce back to form.

That was Paul Warne’s thought process ahead of the Sky Blues’ visit to the New York Stadium.

Coventry, managed by former Millers player and manager Mark Robins, are one of just three teams in the top four divisions who remain unbeaten, along with Liverpool and Ipswich Town.

Thirteenth-placed Rotherham, on the other hand, have scored just once in three games following a 6-1 win over Bolton Wanderers and have struggled at home against teams happy to get numbers behind the ball.

Warne was critical of his team following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

“Maybe it’s just within these walls that we think we’re a really good side,” said Warne. “Maybe other teams don’t.

“We said at the start of the season what we wanted to achieve and, fundamentally at the moment, as brutal as I can be, we’re not that team. We’re a mid-table team.

“So I don’t think Coventry have to come here with massive fear. We’ve only won one game at home.

“They will come here with unbelievable confidence. They play at a really good place now which helps them to play football at home and I think coming to our place will help them because they want to play football.

“Obviously with Robbo’s connections with myself, and the club, and all the success he had here, I think he will really enjoy it. I can’t imagine him changing his outlook on football. I can imagine him coming and playing.

“It should end up being a good game and an open game which we’re all for.”

Warne again stressed the need for his team to be ruthless, especially given the quality of the opposition.

“They’re probably the best footballing side in the division,” he said.

“They’ve probably lost their best player from last season but they’ve still improved.

“They have unbelievable confidence to play out from the back and even if they lose it they’re still going to keep playing the same way.

“It’s our intention to win the ball back as soon as we can and then we’ve got to punish them.

“Fundamentally, we’ve got to take our chances and try and put some smiles on people’s faces.

“We’re not doing too bad, we’re just not good enough at the moment.”