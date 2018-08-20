Rotherham United v Hull City: Five past meetings in South Yorkshire

BEFORE Rotherham faced Hull for the first time at the New York Stadium in 2015, you had to go back 15 years for the last fixture between the two in South Yorkshire.

Games have been very competitive, Rotherham winning 29 and Hull 27 of the meetings between the sides.

Millers chief: Paul Warne was on target against Tigers.

Here, we analyse the last five games between the teams at Rotherham.

Rotherham United 2 Hull City 0 – Saturday, December 19, 2015

The Millers’ one game against Hull at the New York Stadium saw Lee Frecklington’s penalty in the 28th minute giving them the lead after Moses Odubajo fouled Kirk Broadfoot. After the break, Joe Newell doubled his side’s lead, making no mistake after latching onto Frecklington’s cross.

Hull spurned chance after chance as victory went to Neil Redfearn’s side.

John Eyre: Gave Hull victory.

Rotherham United 3 Hull City 0 – Tuesday, March 7, 2000

This was a Division 3 encounter and all three goals for the hosts came in the last 15 minutes, with Brian Wilsterman, current Millers manager Paul Warne, and top-scorer Leo Fortune-West scoring for the promotion hopefuls.

Rotherham went on to finish second and secure promotion.

Rotherham United 0 Hull City 1 – Tuesday, August 10, 1999

Four goals: Rotherham's Lee Glover.

The last time Hull won at Rotherham was in the League Cup.

John Eyre scored for the visitors after 18 minutes, and a resilient Hull side held out to claim victory. Hull won the second leg at Boothferry Park, progressing through to the second round 3-0 on aggregate.

Rotherham United 3 Hull City 1 – Saturday. August 8, 1998

David D’Auria opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, but a resurgent response from the Millers led to a comfortable 3-1 win.

Just four minutes after D’Auria’s opener, Vance Warner replied. Then, in the 31st minute, Rotherham took the lead through Jason White.

Lee Glover’s 72nd-minute strike ensured victory in the Division 3 fixture.

Rotherham United 5 Hull City 4 – Sunday, December 28, 1997

This classic is remembered fondly by Millers fans and one player in particular, Lee Glover.

He etched his name into Millers folklore on a cold afternoon at Millmoor, scoring four.

Rotherham tore Hull apart in the opening stages and raced into a 5-1 lead, but braces from Glyn Hodges and Duane Darby in the latter stages forced Rotherham to hold on for a nail-biting final 15 minutes.