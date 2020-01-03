Rotherham United v Hull City - Paul Warne happy to wear underdog tag as Millers aim to defy odds

Rotherham United’s FA Cup clash with Hull City will see the Millers enter some unfamiliar territory.

Manager Paul Warne feels that it will be the first time this season that his side can be classed as underdogs on home soil.

The Tigers are enjoying a fine run of form in the SkyBet Championship and are just three points from the play-off places. Rotherham head into the clash with some momentum of their own, having won three consecutive games and they extended their unbeaten run to five following a 2-1 over Blackpool on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, off the back of a good performance against Blackpool, the fans will come and really get behind the team,” said Warne.

“It will be weird for us to play at New York as an underdog.

“We haven’t had that really this season yet, so that might help the players with the fans involvement.”

Rotherham have the opportunity to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2002 when they beat Southampton 2-1 to progress to the last 32.

The Millers were handed a much more difficult third-round tie in last season’s competition, losing 7-0 to domestic treble winners Manchester City. But Warne insists the clash with the Tigers is another difficult one for his side.

He said: “I think it will be a very tough game.

“The way they play will cause us no end of problems and we’ll have to be really diligent out of possession.

“Although I do think we can cause them problems. Grant [McCann] has done a really good job and he’s one of the managers that I really like.”

Warne added: “It is a competition which ideally, we’d like to progress in.

“I will definitely put out the best team I can to physically compete and technically give them a game.”