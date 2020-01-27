Rotherham United v Ipswich Town - Why Tractor Boys fixture is always a 'big game' for Millers chief Paul Warne

FOR Rotherham United manager Paul Warne a meeting against Ipswich Town is always a “big game.”

The Millers chief grew up supporting the Tractor Boys’ rivals Norwich City and tomorrow night's top-of-the-table fixture could prove just as important as any Old Farm derby.

Rotherham know that a win will put them back on top of League One, after their defeat at Peterborough United on Saturday saw them overtaken by Ipswich, who beat Lincoln City.

“It was always going to be a big game anyway, after we both got relegated relegated from the Championship,” said Warne.

“Being a Norwich fan it makes it an even bigger game for me but I think we just need a response.

“If we play as well as we can and lose, then I accept that but I just think there was a lot of bad decisions made by even some of my more experienced players on Saturday.”

The Millers beat tonight’s visitors 2-0 in October’s reverse fixture in Suffolk.

With only six points separating the top six, Warne is determined to keep Rotherham looking up rather than over their shoulders.

He added: “It is nice being top of the league, with Ipswich winning it makes the game even more exciting.

“Obviously it is just about where you finish at the end of the season but the longer you stay on top the better chance you give yourself.”