IN one of TWO South Yorkshire derbies tomorrow, Rotherham United welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the New York Stadium.

Both clubs will return from the international break determined to pull themselves away from the bottom three after tough starts to the campaign. Here, Jordan Cronin look at five previous trips made by the Owls to take on near-neighbours the Millers. Which is your favourite clash on Rotherham soil over the years? Let us know in the comments section below.