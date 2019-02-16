Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday – No game too hot for Millers as they look to defy the odds

AS SPORTING maxims go, getting out of the kitchen if you cannot stand the heat is an appropriate one when it comes to the cauldron of derby day.

Rotherham United may not have dined out at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense in a home league derby since before the long hot summer of 1976 – March of that year to be precise – but they are intent upon cooking up some trouble for their neighbours from across the Tinsley Viaduct today.

Should the Millers secure their first win at league level on home soil in 12 matches against the Owls this afternoon, then the bragging rights will not just be held across town, but also at the club’s training headquarters at Roundwood on Monday morning, according to winger Jon Taylor.

“There are a few people always asking me for tickets,” Taylor told The Yorkshire Post. “My mum, dad and girlfriend come to every single game really, so I will be getting three tickets.

“To be fair, Carol, our chef here, has asked for a ticket and I think she supports Sheffield Wednesday and I promised that I would get her two tickets too.

“She will have to make sure that she does not jump up if they score – otherwise she will be getting sacked!”

The Millers may have already jousted in one all-Yorkshire affair already this week after drawing upon their noted reservoirs of character by the Humber to produce an outstanding comeback to turn around a two-goal deficit to secure a valuable survival point at Hull City on Tuesday.

But it is not the ‘derby’ that truly floats the boat of their supporters.

Taking three points off Wednesday on home soil is something akin to a Holy Grail given the club’s epic wait and while some cherished moments have arrived for the Millers at Hillsborough, a story has yet to be penned in the league at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

But should the Millers perform with the same intensity, passion and aplomb as they did in their home fixture with the team on the other side of the Steel City divide in Sheffield United in November, then – allied to receiving a bit of overdue fortune – the derby Gods may just smile on them for once.

One of the home heroes in that 2-2 draw with the Blades was Taylor, who netted the hosts’ first equaliser on an afternoon when only a magnificent display from visiting goal keeper Dean Henderson earned the visitors a point.

The diminutive Millers winger has periodically shown his penchant for the big occasion during his time at the club, netting a key goal in their play-off semi-final first leg at Scunthorpe United last May.

After playing a big part in United’s second-half leveller at Hull on Tuesday, with his shot deflecting in off Tigers defender Robbie McKenzie, the Scouser is hoping to provide another personal highlight in the derby that truly matters to the Millers tomorrow.

He added: “Derbies are special. Personally, when there is a big massive buzz in games and the fans are right behind you, I get massive goosebumps and it pushes me harder and I just love it. The atmosphere on Saturday should be amazing.

“It definitely gives you a buzz. We had a great game at their place and Smudge (Michael Smith) scored a great goal. I think we deserved more from that game (a 2-2 draw at Hillsborough).

“The game with United at home was a great game to be fair too and being live on the television, it was a big game. Luckily, I got another goal from the edge of the box – a volley and a deflection again. I will have to stay on the edge of the box.

“If I get picked, hopefully I can work hard, enjoy the game and get a goal. Being a Scouser, I grew up with big derby games. I am a Liverpool fan, but my brother is Everton. He was a Liverpool fan, but his mates made him go to Everton as they all went when they were younger.”

The Millers may start today’s game in the bottom three as a result of Reading’s victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night, but those who might be quick to write their Championship obituaries would do well to relent.

Collectively, Rotherham – derided as relegation fodder and overwhelming favourites for the drop before a ball was kicked in August – have consistently made people sit up and take notice this term with a number of strong performances against the likes of the Blades, Derby County, Hull and Middlesbrough.

Individually throughout their own careers, Millers players are also well-schooled at proving a point or two, having reached this level the hard way following plenty of personal knock-backs in their early days.

Taylor is among that number after rebuilding his career painstakingly and impressively following the crushing blow of rejection at his first club Wigan Athletic for being too small.

So for those who elect to write off the Millers’ prospects, they should perhaps do so with a touch of caution.

“Definitely, it motivates us,” added Taylor. “I do not think anyone would have thought that we would have come back from 2-0 down at Hull. But we have got some good players and we do believe in each other and in how hard we work together as a team.

“Not many teams can match us (on work-rate) on our day. I think we have shown that over the course of the season, even though we are down there towards the bottom. We should have had a lot more points than we have got.

“With our team, we are all level-headed lads and know we have to work harder than the other teams as they have probably got more quality than us. We know what we are and if we are not doing that, we are definitely going to struggle.

“But if we do what we are good at and what we believe in, we have always got a chance.

“Many of us have been written off in our careers. I was at Wigan for seven years and thought I was going to get a scholarship.

“I was always one of the best players coming up every year, but it was not meant to be and I ended up going to Shrewsbury. But it was perfect for me.

“Playing in those (lower) leagues at 17, I had to look after myself and have a lot of self-belief and the right attitude to get me through games and it has stood me in good stead.”