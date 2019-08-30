Rotherham United v Tranmere – How Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrations can spur the Millers

FOR a club whose on-pitch powers of recovery have been worn as a badge of honour over the past two seasons, a quick turnaround after a cruel derby defeat should present no psychological barrier to Rotherham United.

The Millers head into this afternoon’s encounter with Tranmere on the back of a tough Carabao Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls’ penchant for scoring key stoppage-time goals cruelly resurfacing at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham United concede a late winner against Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Steve Ellis)

After United’s previous home reverse to Lincoln City on August 10, they hit back at the first available juncture in spectacular style with a 4-0 cup victory at Shrewsbury instantly helping to ease the pain of a 2-0 home league reverse to the Red Imps.

Anything resembling a repeat would do nicely today.

Rested after having no mid-week game, Tranmere may head into the game with the benefit of extra preparation time, but manager Paul Warne is not unduly concerned – especially after his side’s display against Wednesday ticked a number of boxes.

The Millers chief, who has added Brentford winger Chiedozie Olosunde to boost his options in the final third, said: “If we had performed poorly against Sheffield Wednesday and lost 1-0, I would have had bigger issues.

I know losing football matches can be a massive drama, but I do not see that. Paul Warne

“I know losing football matches can be a massive drama, but I do not see that. With the way we played and controlled things against an excellent team, I think we can take a lot of heart from that.”

The sight of Wednesday’s ecstatic players and staff celebrating wildly after Atdhe Nuhiu’s ‘96th-minute’ winner may have been a development that Warne would rather not have seen, but he treated it as a bit of a compliment all the same.

That said, with a home match coming up straightaway, today presents a perfect opportunity to enjoy contrasting emotions at the final whistle in front of home fans in double-quick time.

Warne said: “In fairness, they (Owls) brought a good following and went for it and were not holding their subs back and thoroughly enjoyed their win – in the same way we would have done if we had scored a late winner.

“Both teams went for it, but, unfortunately, I was the manager of the team who lost, but that does not deflect from the fact that the lads were great.”

After today’s game, attention for a number of lower-division teams will again focus on the transfer window, which will close for business for League One and League Two clubs at 5pm on Monday, some three-and-a-half weeks after the deadline for their Championship and Premier League counterparts.

Warne is a fan of the new system, more especially as it precludes the need for ‘panic buying’ in his view.

“The transfer window changing has been quite good actually and I have not minded it this year as there has not been such a panic,” he observed.

“It has allowed us to take our time and be possibly a bit more assured on our signings. I am happy with what I have got. It is a small squad, but a competitive one and that is fine.”