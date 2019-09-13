Rotherham United were my first choice after testing time at Bury, admits Adam Thompson

IF FATES had conspired differently, Rotherham United defender Adam Thompson could have been heading into the away dressing room as opposed to the home one this weekend.

Thompson, who joined the Millers earlier this month, trained with tomorrow’s visitors Bolton Wanderers following his departure from crisis club Bury in the summer.

Given some tough experiences at Bury, Thompson was understandably reticent to commit to Wanderers–- given the much-publicised off-the-field travails there, with circumstances instead smoothing a path for a move to Rotherham.

Thompson, who previously spent a loan spell at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City, said: “Not knowing what was going on at Bury and handing in my notice quite a while ago, you are looking for the right opportunity after that and do not just want to jump in – which arguably I did when I moved to Bury.

“At the age I am, it needed to be the right club, right opportunity and the right move and you have to weigh things up.

“I was keeping fit at Bolton and there were things going on and it was good to get it done (at Rotherham).

“Rotherham would have been my first choice anyway, but it was a case of that they could not offer me something at that time. Bolton wanted to, but then they couldn’t. There were lots of things going on behind the scenes.

“Maybe they (Rotherham) had another target or something in the wings and when that did not happen, everything fell into place at the time.

“I ended my stint at Bolton and there were lots of things going on with the ownership and Rotherham were then in a position to offer me something. It worked out well.”

Thompson’s aim now is to establish himself in the Millers’ backline following his move across the Pennines, with his longer-term sights set on reaching the Championship with Rotherham, a level he briefly played in at the start of his career with Watford.

He is also acutely aware of the move potentially boosting his international career with Northern Ireland as well.

He said: “With the infrastructure, facilities. squad and manager, everything is in place to be a regular Championship team.

“They have floated between the Championship and League One recently, but that is where I would like to get to.

“I played every game in League Two last year, but you struggle to get a look-in, international-wise there.

“Towards the top end of League One, you are also hoping to catch the eye of the international manager again. But first things first, I have to try and get in the team and wait for my chance.”

Harlow-born Thompson is certainly not short of company after completing his move to the Millers, with the centre-half residing on the same road as four of the club’s other recent signings Matt Olosunde, Jake Hastie, Trevor Clarke and Freddie Ladapo.

He added: “It is a lovely little area. Five of us are living next door to each other and it is good to be settled in and have that togetherness with the lads straightaway and hopefully I can push on now.”