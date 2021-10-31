Rotherham United will take some beating in current form after mauling of Sunderland, says Paul Warne

The Millers leapfrogged the Black Cats into fourth place as Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo both netted two goals each while a header from Michael Ihiekwe completed the scoring for Rotherham.

Ross Stewart got Sunderland’s only goal as the visitors also had Aidan McGeady sent off early in the second half with the Millers leading 3-1.

MANAGER: Paul Warne. Picture: Getty Images.

The Millers are now unbeaten in their last nine outings and are just three points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle, having played one game fewer.

“It’s always the strikers who get the headlines. They were two great finishes from Smith and he could have had more," said Warne.

“It was a good day at the office and obviously I am pleased.

“At the moment we are respectful of the opposition but not in awe of them and if we play at our best someone has got to play really well to beat us.

“I thought we were really good but I am still disappointed with the goal we conceded. We are obsessed with the defenders on letting people inside so that’s a mark against us.

“We are trying to win every game we play in and sometimes you don’t get your just deserts but this was one of those games where we created a few and we were fortunate enough to take five chances.