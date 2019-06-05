Rotherham United winger Joe Newell to leave the club

ROTHERHAM UNITED winger Joe Newell is to leave the club at the end of this month following the expiration of his contract.

The Millers had been in negotiations with the 26-year-old about a new deal, but talks hav e concluded with the player to now embark on a new challenge next season.

Newell has been linked with a move to the Millers' South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers, managed by his former Peterborough United team-mate Grant McCann and there is also further interest.

On his exit, Newell said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Rotherham, and I know I’ll always look back on my stay here with great fondness in years to come.

“It has been four memorable years, with the win at Wembley a special day which I will cherish forever.

“I have made some friends for life at this club, who I know I will stay in contact with and it has been thoroughly enjoyable to work with them on a daily basis.

“I want to thank my teammates, the staff and supporters who have been magnificent with me throughout my four years. The club is in great hands with the gaffer, he has been a pleasure to play for.

"I leave with a heavy heart but I just felt the time was right for a fresh challenge. It was a decision I didn’t take lightly."

The news follows fellow out-of-contract winger Jon Taylor's decision to leave the club, which he announced last week, with Ryan Williams also set to leave.

A decision is also expected on the future of Anthony Forde, another wingman whose deal expires at the end of this month, shortly.

The Millers have brought in two players already for next season in the shape of loan forward Carlton Morris and midfielder Shaun MacDonald.