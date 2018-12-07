Anthony Forde hoping for payback in Rotherham United’s derby return to Hillsborough

ROTHERHAM UNITED winger Anthony Forde has painful memories of his last derby visit to Hillsborough.

The Irishman is one of just a handful of players who still remain at the club from the last occasion that Rotherham crossed the Tinsley Viaduct to face hosts Sheffield Wednesday just under two years ago in December 2016 – and is intent on securing some payback tomorrow afternoon.

The visitors were on the receiving end of a hugely controversial 94th-minute penalty award, which enabled the Owls to register a flattering 1-0 win after former Wednesday defender Richard Wood was harshly dismissed for a foul on Lucas Joao.

Forde told The Yorkshire Post: “It was one of our better away performances that season and a hard one to take. This year, everyone knows what to expect and I think we owe them one, to be honest.”

No Millers supporter needs to be reminded of their epic wait for an away win at Championship level and you have to go back to April 9, 2016 – 35 games ago – for their last success in a 4-0 verdict at MK Dons under Neil Warnock during the club’s ‘Great Escape from relegation.

And Forde acknowledges that Hillsborough would represent the perfect place for the Millers to end that barren run.

The 25-year-old, who made his first Championship start of the season in last week’s 3-1 loss at leaders Norwich City – when United threatened a shock after leading 1-0 at the break – “If we can get a win there on Saturday, which we can more than do, it will be fantastic and we have prepared well and hopefully it will go well.

“For the money they have spent and everything that goes with it, they are expected to be higher.

“But the way we have been playing and the positives we have been showing in recent performances and results should hopefully make the game interesting.”