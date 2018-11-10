Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United: Latest from Ewood Park

Paul Warne takes his Rotherham United side to in-form Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

Rotherham United have no injuries ahead of the trip to Ewood Park. Will Vaulks is missing through suspension for the Millers. Matty Palmer or Ben Wiles could step in to replace him.Sean Raggett is due to return to first-team training after the international break, while Darren Potter could be back in January.

Last six games Blackburn LWWLDW Rotherham United DLDDDW.

Referee: D Webb (Lancashire).

Last time: Blackburn 2 Rotherham united 0, September 26 2017, League One.