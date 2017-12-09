Blackpool 1 Rotherham United 2: It felt like a promotion, reflects Warne

Have your say

Two goals from David Ball capped a spirited Rotherham United fightback at Blackpool in League One.

The omens did not look good when the Seasiders took the lead through Kelvin Mellor on 21 minutes.

But with 14 minutes remaining, Ball side-footed home from close range.

Then Ball headed in after an Anthony Forde corner to earn all three points for the Millers - to the delight of boss Paul Warne.

“I was pretty excited to be honest,” said Warne. “It’s been a while since we tasted victory. It felt like a promotion in the dressing room.

“There were a lot of things I didn’t like at half time. We shook it up.

“I’m glad the lads have stopped the points rot. It’s a good day at the office for us.”