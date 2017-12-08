Blackpool v Rotherham United: ‘Natural erosion’ to play part when Millers reshape

ROTHERHAM United manager Paul Warne’s mind may be chiefly preoccupied with the here and now, but he admits that some of his attention is already turning towards thoughts of January.

The first piece of business for the Millers is seeking to end a deflating seven-match run without a league win at Blackpool today, but plans are being hatched for the new year with a recruitment meeting to take place regarding the club’s targets.

With a decent-sized squad, pragmatic Warne acknowledges that some balancing of the books is likely to be required to bring in new faces, but it is a situation that he accepts.

Warne, who will be without a number of players, including Kieffer Moore and Darren Potter, today, said: “I am hopeful, the chairman has always been really supportive.

“We are having another recruitment meeting where we go through our targets. I am well aware of how the finances work. I will have to let players out on loan to try and balance the books.

“If someone really catches our eye, who will improve us, I really believe the chairman will back what we want to do.

“We have got a pretty healthy squad, as in size. We have 23 or 24 pros, so if they are all fit then that is too many to carry.

“I am not going to have 24 in and bring another four in, that would be mayhem. Natural erosion is that you start off the season with the squad you want and there are survivors and failures.

“The ones who are not playing enough time will go and get replaced. It’s not a case of all of a sudden we are on a bad run and I am getting rid of him, him and him.

“The ones who have struggled to make an impact up to January, I do not see them making an impact after January, so those are the ones I will erode.”

The Millers’ League One derby with Bradford City has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 23 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium (7.45pm).

The match was originally scheduled for January 6, but Bradford’s involvement in the FA Cup resulted in a rescheduling.