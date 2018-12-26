Bolton Wanderers v Rotherham United: Ready to bounce back in Roses encounter

MANAGER Paul Warne insists ahead of today’s crunch Roses test at Bolton Wanderers that there will be no psychological scars among his Rotherham United players following Saturday’s four-goal defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

The Millers were on the receiving end of a comprehensive beating for the first time since their opening game of the season at Brentford after proving ultra-competitive during a run of just one defeat in their previous 10 matches.

Rotherham, whose last victory arrived at the start of November, must regroup ahead of today’s key appointment at the Macron Stadium against a relegation-haunted Bolton side who are winless in their past 13 games – having taken a pitiful three points from the last 39 available.

Despite their desperate recent form, second-from-bottom Wanderers will be mindful that a win would reduce the gap between themselves and 20th-placed Millers to just a point.

Millers chief Warne said: “It (Saturday) was a 4-0 defeat, but our results against West Brom will not define our season.

“The other games are big for us. We will pick the lads up. The lads did not give up on Saturday.

“I spoke to West Brom’s assistant manager (Graeme Jones), who I used to play with, and he was saying that he thought our lads would drop after 75 minutes. But they kept going.

“They are a good group and we will go again on Boxing Day.”

Traditionally such a big day in the footballing calendar, Boxing Day has brought plenty of rewards for the Millers in recent times, more especially against Red Rose rivals.

In the past three seasons Rotherham have picked up maximum points against the Lancastrian trio of Bury, Wigan Athletic and today’s opponents Bolton, who were thrashed 4-0 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on December 26, 2015.

The Millers are unbeaten in their past five matches on Boxing Day with the impressive run incorporating four victories.

The Millers will run a check on left-back Joe Mattock, after the experienced defender came off with a slight injury issue in the second half of Saturday’s encounter with the Baggies.

Last six games: Bolton DLDLLL Rotherham DDLDDL.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Bolton 2 Rotherham 1; February 6, 2016; Championship.