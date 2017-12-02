Bristol Rovers 2 Rotherham United 1: Moore sees red in Millers defeat

Rotherham United saw Keiffer Moore sent off as they crashed to defeat at Bristol Rovers in League One.

Ellis Harrison scored one and set up the winner as Rovers came back from a goal down to beat Rotherham at the Memorial Stadium.

Ryan Williams had opened the scoring for the visitors with his third goal of the campaign in the 56th minute after converting a long pass from fellow winger Joe Newell, while Harrison levelled for Rovers eight minutes later.

Right-back Daniel Leadbitter lobbed the ball into the area and substitute Chris Lines nodded it on for Harrison to prod home his eighth goal of the campaign past the on-loan Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak at his near post from four yards out.

Striker Harrison picked out Liam Sercombe in the 75th minute and the midfielder side-footed home his sixth goal of the season from 12 yards past helpless Rodak to claim a first win in four league games.

But Rotherham were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when striker Moore was shown a red card for an elbow on defender Lee Brown.