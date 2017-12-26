Bury 0 Rotherham United 3: Warne delighted with ‘unplayable’ Millers

Rotherham continued their fine festive form by winning 3-0 at rock-bottom Bury to go eighth in League One.

The Shakers looked set for a third straight defeat after early goals by David Ball and Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington.

Will Vaulks then fired home after 83 minutes to make it 10 points from 12 for the Millers, who are now two points outside the play-off places.

Millers boss Paul Warne said: “I thought we were pretty good. We started really, really well and we pressed high up the pitch.

“We try and win the ball back and give ourselves chances to score and in the first 15 minutes we were virtually unplayable.

“We got two goals and were on top. I was right behind Bally’s so I knew as soon as he hit it, it was in. There were some really good performances and I get back on the bus to Yorkshire happy.”

The visitors went in front after five minutes as Tom Aldred cleared Ryan Williams’s cut-back as far as Ball, who curled inside the far post from 12 yards before Anthony Forde’s corner found Frecklington in the centre of the box and the Rotherham midfielder powered a free header inside the far post.

Centre-half Vaulks fired in a superb strike from the corner of the box.

Bury: Fasan, Edwards, Aldred, Whitmore, Leigh, O’Shea, Laurent, Dawson (Bunn 71), Ince, Mayor, Ajose. Unused substitutes:Tutte, Maguire, Jordan Williams, Reilly, Skarz, Maloney.

Rotherham: Rodak, Emmanuel, Vaulks, Ajayi, Mattock, Forde, Frecklington, Towell (Wood 70), Williams (Newell 58), Ball, Yates (Moore 78). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Clarke-Harris, Ihiekwe, Cummings.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria).