Bury v Rotherham United: Top-scorer Moore is back to aid Millers in their attempt to secure perfect Christmas

IT DOES not take a rocket scientist to deduce what Christmas present Paul Warne craves above any other this year.

Victory at Gigg Lane, coupled with another positive result at Walsall to round off a difficult and at times stressful 2017, is Warne’s cherished wish as his side seeks to make a statement again after a tough few months.

Saturday’s deserved win over MK Dons signified a step in the right direction, with the return to the fray of top-scorer Kieffer Moore ahead of this afternoon’s trip across the Pennines representing another welcome development.

The Millers head to Gigg Lane with confidence levels creeping up again after a three-match unbeaten sequence and with a sizeable travelling contingent likely to be in better voice following a haul of seven points from the last nine available.

Warne said: “The fans are desperate for us to win matches and when you do win it is a good feeling. Especially at Christmas when money is tight.

“The fact that all the fans turned up on Saturday to watch the lads play the way they did was good. Rotherham fans could all go home and have a drink and put their Christmas jumpers on and enjoy a few days.”

Last six games: Bury LWDWLL Rotherham LLLWDW.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria).

Last time: Bury 1 Rotherham 1; October 2, 2010; League One.