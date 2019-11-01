Gillingham v Rotherham United – Timely run would boost Millers’ high ambitions

ROtherham United sit 11th in the SkyBet League One table but assistant manager Richie Barker insists they can start leaping up the ladder if they find some consistency.

The Millers have picked up six points from their last four league fixtures but have only managed to win back-to-back league games on one occasion this season.

We spoke after the Wycombe game the other day about putting longer runs together, whether that is unbeaten or even back-to-back wins and if you look how tight the league is, it shows if you do that you can end up half a dozen places up the league. Richie Barker

United recorded an impressive 2-0 success at Ipswich Town on October 23 before suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

“We’ve just played five of the top six in the last month, but it won’t be getting any easier,” said Barker. “The table can change very quickly and it is about putting a run together.

“We spoke after the Wycombe game the other day about putting longer runs together, whether that is unbeaten or even back-to-back wins and if you look how tight the league is, it shows if you do that you can end up half a dozen places up the league.”

He added: “We didn’t get too high after the Ipswich game and we won’t be getting too low after the last game and we’ll be looking to put it right as quickly as we can.”

Gillingham were beaten 2-1 by Peterborough United in their last home outing but have picked up four points from their last six on the road. The Gills have also endured inconsistent form this term but sit just three points behind Paul Warne’s side.

“Our away form must be right up there in terms of League One, so we’ll be going there with confidence but I’m sure after the recent results they’ve picked up will mean it is a very difficult place to go,” Barker added.

“It is against a team that are riding high on the back of their win against Accrington last week, so they will be full of confidence as well and we’re expecting a difficult game.”