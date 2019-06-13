Goalkeeper shortlist as Rotherham United look to replace Marek Rodak

ROTHERHAM UNITED assistant-manager Richie Barker has revealed that the Millers are exploring a number of goalkeeping options to replace Marek Rodak.

The Fulham loanee returned to his parent club after his commitments ended with the club early last month following his second extended loan spell in South Yorkshire.

Barker admits that the club have been building a shortlist of replacements for some time, mindful that the Slovakian would be returning to Craven Cottage.

Barker said: “Marek has gone back to Fulham and we are back to where we were a couple of years ago, which is looking for a No 1.

“We are exploring quite a few opportunities and it has been going on for quite a while because we knew Marek was going to go back.

“It is about trying to be the best prepared that we can be.”

Meanwhile, Derby County winger Luke Thomas is closing in on a switch to Barnsley, while the Reds’ South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers have made a move for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, according to reports north of the border.

Huddersfield Town chief executive Julian Winter remains hopeful that formal completion of Phil Hodgkinson’s takeover will move a step closer this week.

Outgoing chairman Dean Hoyle announced in early May that he had reached agreement with Hodgkinson to take a 75 per cent controlling stake in the club, with Hoyle retaining a 25 per cent shareholding.

The club are now awaiting confirmation from the EFL regarding Hodgkinson satisfying the governing body’s ‘Fit and Proper Person Test’, with Winter hopeful that the club are ‘coming to the final hurdle.

He said: “We are literally now in the hands of the EFL. We are still in the process and hopefully coming to the final hurdle.

“Dean (Hoyle) wanted to get the announcement out, and rightly so because it was great for him and his family to get the acknowledgement they did, but in technical terms we couldn’t and still cannot conclude the takeover until Huddersfield Town became an EFL club.

“We became an EFL club formally last Friday at the AGM conference. We are literally now in the hands of the EFL to finalise the fit and proper test.

“I would hesitate to put a date on it, because we are in their hands to finalise it now. This week, hopefully, things accelerate.”