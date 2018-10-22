Good news tempered by the bad for Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED midfielder Ryan Manning is fit for Tuesday night’s trip to Championship leaders Middlesbrough - but the Millers have significant doubts over a trio of other players.

Millers chief Paul Warne is sweating over the fitness of captain Richard Wood, winger Jon Taylor and defender Billy Jones for the game at the Riverside Stadium - Warne’s 100th game in charge.

Jones is unlikely to feature, according to Warne.

On his injury news, he said: “Ryan has some swelling on his knee, but he should be fine. It is all positive.

“Billy felt his hamstring after 20 minutes (on Saturday) and we have a very low-risk policy at this club and if anyone is not feeling right, they come off and there was no point him ripping his hamstring and being out for six weeks.

“I think it is 24 hours too soon for him. He has no symptoms, but it is a risk, so I don’t think he will be available. We will have a look again in the (Tuesday) morning.

I am hopeful, but not sure until speaking to the physios in the morning. Paul Warne

“Woody’s calf issue is that they were tightening up during the game and he had not played for a few weeks and came back. But he is fit for inclusion.

“Taylor is 50-50. He is pain-free and the swelling has gone down in his knee. But if he plays, Tayls has to be ten out of ten in terms of physical condition as that is his game. I am hopeful, but not sure until speaking to the physios in the morning.”