Have Your Say - Rotherham United: Millers remain haunted by Championship relegation campaign

Verdict: To be expected, we have experienced some form of hangover from last season’s disaster. Defensively, we still seem to have issues that haunt us and our away record still leaves a lot to be desired. We did start off the season scoring for fun, especially at home with some big wins to lift confidence. But the league table never lies and generally we have come up short against the better teams.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: Constant changing (forced/unforced) of the keeper and defence has led to our poor defensive record.

Best moment of season: The three away wins were very much welcome.

Lowest moment of season: Losing at home to Gillingham.

Best and worst opposition teams: Best: Wigan. Worst: Walsall.

What needs to be done in transfer window: Replacements for Kieffer Moore and Jamie Proctor plus other additions in the spine of the team.

Predicted finish: 10th.