Hedges and Vaulks impress as Wales snatch late winner

Ben Woodburn emerged as the last-gasp hero as Wales warmed up for the start of their 2020 European Championship campaign with a 1-0 friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham.

Woodburn – who started the season on loan at Sheffield United – struck from close range as the game ticked into stoppage time, the Liverpool teenager chesting home Will Vaulks’s cross for his second Wales goal.

Manager Ryan Giggs will be grateful for the win – his fourth from his 10 games – as Wales head into a tournament that the former Manchester United star says will define his time in charge.

Giggs selected a shadow side with the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Cardiff only four days away.

Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and former Blades winger David Brooks were among the headline acts missing, and it is quite possible that only captain Ashley Williams of the starting XI in Wrexham will play on Sunday.

There were plusses, with Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges promising in flashes and Rotherham midfielder Vaulks displaying tenacity and awareness on his international debut.

But Wales’ young strikeforce were largely devoid of ideas, although George Thomas saw a headed effort ruled out for offside midway through the second half.

Ten minutes earlier the Soca Warriors had almost taken a shock lead when Aubrey David’s powerful shot was cleared off the line by Chris Gunter.

The game marked Wales’ return to Wrexham for the first time since a 3-0 victory over Norway in February 2008 and added another chapter to the Racecourse Ground’s rich history.

The ground is recognised as the world’s oldest football stadium that still hosts international matches, having staged Wales’ first home match in 1877.

There appeared no way through until Woodburn popped up to net the winner.